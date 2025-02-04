Northern Kentucky business inspired by family recipes to be featured in Super Bowl commercial

UNION, Ky. — Super Bowl 59 will get a sprinkle of spice from Northern Kentucky. Down the Road Spice Co., a local company inspired by a cookbook passed down from generation to generation, will be showcased during the iconic Super Bowl commercials.

Owner Mansi Shah said the company is a taste of home and Indian culture from miles away.

"I just kind of started looking at my family's cookbook and my dad had a lot of amazing recipes ... he was kind of famous for his grilled chicken," Shah said.

The business blossomed as the father-daughter duo ("He's the best chef I know," Shah said.) sold organic makhani masala, tandoori masala and more.

Shah said each spice is inspired by her grandparents and father, and each jar is filled with rich cultural roots she's always wanted to share.

"We couldn't find anything else in the market that really tasted home-cooked or like it came from a family's cookbook," she said.

Indian culture, Shah said, is something she always wants to share with her kids. The spice company not only accomplishes that, but she also gets to share it with thousands of others.

"The further away the generations are from the people who immigrated here, the more of a chance for the culture to kinda get like lost a little bit," she said. "And I think food is a really important way to help maintain that link to the culture."

Learn more about Shah's business here:

Northern Kentucky business to be featured in Super Bowl commercial

Shah told us she uses Google Gemini to manage her company's social media posts. That put her on Google's radar as they began working on a commercial highlighting businesses that use Google Workspace with Gemini.

When Google reached out to her to tell her they wanted to share her story during Super Bowl Sunday, she said she couldn't believe it.

"When Google emails you, you have to make sure it's not spam," Shah said laughing.

She said she has imagined sitting with her grandparents watching the commercial on Feb. 9, knowing they'll be incredibly proud.

"Neither of my grandparents, unfortunately, are still with us, but never in their wildest dreams would they have imagined that something that they would've created back in India in the '50s would now be a national stage, international stage with Google," she said.

