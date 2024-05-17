Grammy-nominated DJ Diplo to perform at Voices of America Country Music Festival 2024

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Grammy-nominated DJ Diplo is heading to the Tri-State.

Voices of America Country Music Festival announced Friday that the DJ is set to perform a special late night performance at this year's festival.

VOA Country Music Fest is set to take place from Aug. 8-11 at Voices of America MetroPark in West Chester.

The music festival said all 4-day pass holders and Saturday pass holders will have access to the performance.

In his career, Diplo has released two album collections of collaborations with country artists, with "Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil" in 2020 and "Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 — Swamp Savant" in 2023.

The collections feature songs with popular country artists, such as Morgan Wallen, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris and ERNEST, who is set to headline the music festival this year.

In February, the country music festival announced its full lineup, which features the likes of Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Sam Hunt and the aforementioned ERNEST headlining.

RELATED | Full lineup for 2024 Voices of America Country Music Festival in West Chester announced

Other artists, such as Priscilla Block, Brett Young, Cooper Alan, Larry Fleet, Lauren Alaina and Kylie Morgan, are also set to perform at the four-day festival.

In addition to the music, festival-goers can enjoy food from more than 24 food trucks and vendors.

To buy tickets for the festival, click here.

The West Chester festival made its debut in 2023. Around 80,000 country music fans packed the Voice of American MetroPark. The 2023 festival featured more than 30 musical artists, including headliners Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Alabama and Chris Young. Iconic country singer Joe Dee Messina also performed, as well as Lainey Wilson, one of the most popular female country artists right now.