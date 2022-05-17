Rand Paul wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Rand Paul defeated five challengers Tuesday in pursuit of a third term in the U.S. Senate.

Paul won the Republican primary over Arnold Blankenship of Ashland, Val Fredrick of Murray, Paul Hamilton of Nicholasville, Tami Steinfield of Marion and John Schiess, who previously ran in Wisconsin.

Serving in the Senate since 2011, Paul announced plans to run for president in 2016. He suspended his campaign after finishing fifth in the Iowa caucus and ran for re-election to his Senate seat.

A libertarian who often speaks out against American intervention abroad, Paul recently defied leaders of both parties — including fellow Kentucky senator Mitch McConnell — to delay approval of $40 billion to Ukraine. Paul said he wanted language inserted that allows an inspector general to oversee how funds are spent, and said his oath of office "is to the U.S. Constitution, not to any foreign nation."

Paul is expected to face Democratic challenger and former state lawmaker Charles Booker in the November general election. Booker narrowly lost the Democratic primary to McConnell challenger Amy McGrath in 2020. Kentucky has not elected a Democrat to the Senate since Wendell Ford in 1992.

Also on the ballot Tuesday were candidates for Kentucky's 4th Congressional District, which covers Northern Kentucky. Incumbent Thomas Massie is currently winning the primary, and will face Democrat Matthew Lehman and Independent Ethan Osborne Nov. 8. Click here for Kentucky primary election results.

