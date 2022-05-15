Watch
DecodeDCPolitics

Actions

Kentucky Primary Election 2022: Here's what you need to know

The election is May 17
I voted
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scott Olson
I voted
Posted at 7:54 PM, May 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-15 19:54:41-04

CINCINNATI — While Ohio just had its 2022 primary a few weeks ago, Kentucky is headed to the polls Tuesday to its 2022 primary.

Falling on May 17, the 2022 Kentucky primary election was touched by some changes this year.

Early voting — which has ended — ran for just three days from May 12 to May 14. The period was previously extended to three weeks due to the pandemic.

Nevertheless, election day kicks off at 6 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m. As always, voters who are in line by 6 p.m. are eligible to vote at their designated polling location.


What you need to know

Your polling location depends on your county, and many churches, schools and city buildings will be set as polling places on Tuesday. You can check out the Kentucky Board of Elections website to find your designated polling location based on your area.

For those that want to prepare themselves ahead of going out on to vote on Tuesday, sample ballots are available for each county via the Kentucky Secretary of State website.

Despite this, figuring out your polling location and reviewing ballots isn't important if you don't arrive with the correct identification to vote. Remember to bring a photo ID — such as a driver's license, colleged ID, military ID or a state issued ID — to your polling place in order to vote. For those that can't obtain a photo ID, you can sign at your respective polling location and present other forms of identification, including a Social Security card, a credit or debit card, a Kentucky county approved card or any alternative photo ID. You can also have your identity confirmed by a personal acquaintance with an election official that will sign an affirmation.


Races to follow

U.S. Senate

The Democratic and Republican tickets for the senate seat will be voted on ahead of the general election in November. Incumbent Rand Paul will be fighting for his ticket again. Paul has held the seat since 2011.

Republican candidates:

  • Rand Paul
  • Arnold Blankenship
  • Val Frederick
  • Paul Hamilton
  • John Schiess
  • Tami Stainfield

Democratic candidates:

  • Charles Booker
  • Joshua Blanton Sr.
  • Ruth Gao
  • John Merrill

4th Congressional District

Impacted our Northern Kentucky coverage, the 4th Congressional District race will see incumbent Thomas Massie running for his Republican party ticket. Massie has held his position in the U.S. House since 2012.

Republican candidates:

  • Thomas Massie
  • Claire Wirth
  • George Foking Washington
  • Alyssa Dara McDowell

The Democratic primary was canceled and candidate Matthew Lehman will be advancing onto the Nov. 8 general election against whatever Republican candidate wins. Ethan Osborne will also be running in the general election as an independent candidate.

WCPO will have coverage of the Kentucky primary election Tuesday evening.

More Kentucky government news:
Police release name of drowned Pendleton County Fisherman AG Cameron announces run for Ky. governor in 2023 Father speaks out after children tragically murdered

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.