Cincinnati native, author and St. X grad announces presidential run

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cincinnati native Vivek Ramaswamy, a venture capitalist and author, announced he's running for president of the United States.

The 2003 St. Xavier grad released a video on Twitter Tuesday night formally launching his bid for president.

"We've celebrated our 'diversity' so much that we forgot all the ways we're really the same as Americans," Ramaswamy said. " I believe deep in my bones those ideals still exist."

We’ve celebrated our “diversity” so much that we forgot all the ways we’re really the same as Americans, bound by ideals that united a divided, headstrong group of people 250 years ago. I believe deep in my bones those ideals still exist. I’m running for President to revive them. pic.twitter.com/bz5Qtt4tmm — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) February 22, 2023

Ramaswamy said the nation is experiencing an identity crisis that has replaced "faith, patriotism and hard work" with "new secular religions like COVID-ism, climate-ism and gender ideology."

The 37-year-old was born in Cincinnati. He's the son of Indian immigrants. According to his campaign website, he graduated summa cum laude in Biology from Harvard and received his J.D. from Yale Law School. He then went on to work for a hedge fund before starting biotech company, Roivant Sciences.

In 2022, he co-founded Strive, an Ohio-based asset management firm.

He's the author of the books "Woke Inc." and "Nation of Victims."

He's gained stature in conservative circles for his criticism of the environmental, social and corporate governance movement that aims to promote socially responsible investing.

Ramaswamy's wife, Apoorva, is a throat surgeon and assistant professor at the Ohio State University. The couple has two young children.

Ramaswamy joins the race for the Republican nomination against former president Donald Trump and former South Carolina Governor, Nikki Haley.

St. Xavier President Tim Reilly said seeing a grad run for president matches up with the school's mission.

"You can imagine how excited we are to witness another St Xavier graduate to pursuing his dreams to make the world a better place," Reilly said. "What more could a school want than to see a graduate use his gifts, talents and passions in leadership and service of others? After all, that is our mission; to graduate leaders and men for others."

The Associated Press contributed to the information in this article.

