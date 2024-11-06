Watch Now
Republican David Taylor projected to beat Democrat Samantha Meadows for Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District seat

David Taylor
CINCINNATI — Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District will likely continue to be represented by a Republican, as David Taylor is projected to beat Democrat Samantha Meadows, Decision Desk HQ says.

Taylor will fill the seat after longtime Congressman Brad Wenstrup decided to not seek reelection to focus on spending time with his family. The 66-year-old has held the congressional seat since he was first elected in 2012.

Taylor, a political newcomer, is a “rock-ribbed conservative and family man,” according to his campaign website.

Taylor, who runs his family’s business, grew up in the Amelia area, graduating from Amelia High School before attending Miami University and the University of Dayton’s law school. He currently resides in Clermont County with his wife and three kids.

His campaign platform points included easing the burden of inflation, restoring parental rights within education, emphasizing “the value of family,” finishing Donald Trump’s southern border wall and more.

Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District is made up of several counties, including all of Adams, Brown, Clermont, Clinton and Highland counties.

Find the latest general election results from Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana here.

