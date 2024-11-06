Republican Daniel Hawkins projected to defeat Democratic Lisa Forbes for open Ohio Supreme Court seat

CINCINNATI — Republican judge Daniel Hawkins is projected to beat Democratic judge Lisa Forbes for an Ohio Supreme Court seat, Decision Desk HQ says.

Hawkins and Forbes were running for an open seat on the bench, after Justice Joseph Deters vacated it to run against Justice Melody Stewart. Hawkins will serve the remaining two years left from Deters’ now-empty seat.

Hawkins is currently a Franklin County Court of Common Pleas judge since 2018.

Prior to his time with the Court of Common Pleas, the 48-year-old was appointed and then elected to the Franklin County Municipal Court. He has also been an assistant prosecuting attorney and the director of the Special Victims Unit for the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office.

Hawkins is a Bowling Green State University graduate and received his law degree from the Ohio State University.

