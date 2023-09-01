CPD: 1 person critically injured after shooting in McDonald's parking lot

CINCINNATI — One person is in the hospital after getting shot in a McDonald's parking lot in Corryville late Thursday evening, Cincinnati police said.

Investigators said the victim was shot in the stomach and transported to UC Medical Center around 11:30 p.m.

A suspect is in custody, Cincinnati police said.

According to investigators, the shooting stemmed from an argument in the parking lot.

Investigators have not identified the victim, but they did say he is a 36-year-old man.

Police urge you to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040 if you have any information or tips on this shooting.