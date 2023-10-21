Coroner identifies 39-year-old West End shooting victim

CINCINNATI — A 39-year-old man is dead after a shooting Friday night in the West End, Cincinnati Police said.

Police said just before 9 p.m. officers arrived at the 700 block of David Street responding to a 911 call reporting a person shot.

Cincinnati fire and police found the man dead in an apartment there with multiple gunshot wounds.

On Monday morning, The Hamilton County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Terrell Williams Jr.

Police have not identified a suspect in the shooting and are asking anyone with any information to reach out to the CPD Homicide unit.