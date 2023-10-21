Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiWest End

Actions

Coroner identifies 39-year-old West End shooting victim

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Man shot and killed in West End shooting
Posted at 7:19 AM, Oct 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-23 11:19:00-04

CINCINNATI — A 39-year-old man is dead after a shooting Friday night in the West End, Cincinnati Police said.

Police said just before 9 p.m. officers arrived at the 700 block of David Street responding to a 911 call reporting a person shot.

Cincinnati fire and police found the man dead in an apartment there with multiple gunshot wounds.

On Monday morning, The Hamilton County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Terrell Williams Jr.

Police have not identified a suspect in the shooting and are asking anyone with any information to reach out to the CPD Homicide unit.

More local news:
Expected to plead guilty, accused murderer has outburst, doesn't agree to plea Cincinnati Pizza Week returns with $10 pizzas from more than 20 restaurants Prosecutor: AI-generated child sexual abuse material found in Boone County case

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

New season, more fun, appointment TV!