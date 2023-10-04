Watch Now
Coroner identifies 25-year-old killed in Hamilton construction equipment crash

Posted at 8:57 PM, Oct 03, 2023
HAMILTON, Ohio — The Butler County Coroner's Office has identified the man who died in a crash involving construction equipment in Hamilton Tuesday.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office and police from Hamilton, West Chester and Middletown responded to the 1500 block of Main Street following a crash.

Dispatchers said one person died. The Butler County Coroner's Office identified the victim Wednesday as 25-year-old Jacob Zachariah Moler.

It's unclear at this time what the Moler was doing at the time of the crash.

