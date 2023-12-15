Coney Island closing: Take nostalgic look at Coney Island and its rides over the years

CINCINNATI — Coney Island opened its first roller coaster, called Dip The Dips, in 1911. That was just one milestone in a long history of fun attractions at the park where Walt Disney used to visit to get ideas for Disneyland.

Now, more than 125 years later, the park is permanently closing.

Coney closed its land-based rides for good in 2019 on the last day of the park season, pivoting to more of a water park with a focus on water-based activities.

Take a nostalgic look at Coney Island rides in the 1960s and 70s:

Take a nostalgic look around Coney Island in 1960

The 21 rides still at the park in 2019, including the Python, Scrambler, Tempest and Tilt-A-Whirl, were sold and disappear with long-ago favorites like the Shooting Star, Wild Mouse, Lost River and Wildcat. Not to mention the Sky Ride, Turnpike, Carousel and others that were removed in the 1960s and 70s, when Coney closed for two years - and nearly forever once before.

Like generations of Tri-Staters, Dennis Speigel, who now runs a company that oversees theme park projects in several countries, has many fond memories of Coney. He started working there in 1959 as a ticket-taker while he was in high school.

Watch the Log Flume and Sky Ride that were moved to Kings Island:

Coney Island 1971: See the Log Flume, Sky Ride

“Fifteen cents per person to get in, and 25 cents for your car,” he remembered.

“Coney Island has been a wonderful place for millions and millions of people to have fun,” said Spiegel, who eventually became assistant manager there.

He proudly told WCPO the story about Disney’s visits to the park on Kellogg Avenue.

“A lot of people don’t know that Walt Disney came to Coney Island many, many times to get ideas for Disneyland in California,” Speigel said. “He was here a lot to see how a well-run amusement park occurred. At that point in time, there were no theme parks.”

According to Speigel, Coney was “the Disney World of the time.”

Regrettably, Coney Island did not admit African-Americans until the 1950s, when Marian Spencer led a fight to integrate the park. That launched her career as a civil rights pioneer.

By 1970, Speigel was helping manage the park and spent parts of his night shifts waving at Shooting Star riders from the catwalk.

“Shooting Star was my favorite ride. I used to walk up when I managed the park at night. Walk up the catwalk, stand at the bend, as the car came by me I’d look at the people and say, ‘Have a nice trip!’ ” he said.

“Coney Island was called America’s finest amusement park,” Speigel said. “It had that notation from the industry itself. It was a wonderful park. Wonderful location. Unfortunately, the industry outgrew the size of Coney Island.”

Coney’s history started in 1886 with a dining hall and dancing hall built on an apple orchard. Over the years, different owners added rides, carnival games and a huge picnic grounds. Moonlight Gardens, which featured dancing and live bands, was a popular place for dates. In the 1960s, there were even water skiing shows on Lake Como and an acrobats show above the midway.

A steamboat ferried people to Coney Island from 1886 to 1947. Beginning in 1925, the Island Queen made five trips a day from the Public Landing Downtown to Coney and back. That ended on Labor Day 1947. A week later, the Island Queen blew up. Once in while, the mighty Delta Queen would stop at Coney. That happened for the last time on Labor Day 1971, when the park officially closed for good.

Watch the Delta Queen leave Coney Island:

Coney Island 1971: Watch the Delta Queen

Coney's owner, Taft Broadcasting, had already decided to abandon its small, flood-prone, land-locked site and build Kings Island on 364 acres in expansive Warren County, 32 miles north.

“We’d have to move somewhere. Coney Island in its entirety, including Riverbend and all the parking, is only 155 acres," Speigel said.

Within days, crews were dismantling Coney, removing rides and trucking them to Kings Island.

Within a few weeks, heavy machines were called in and demolished the Shooting Star.

Watch crews demolish the Shooting Star:

Coney Island 1971: Watch crews demolish the Shooting Star

That was supposed to be the end for Coney. Once Kings Island opened the next spring, in April 1972, Taft planned to sell Coney to developers. Instead, with most of the rides gone, Coney reopened in 1973 with its top draw intact.

That was Sunlite Pool, the world’s largest recirculating pool. Some 20 years later, new owners started bringing back rides.

Then, in 2019, park operators said they removed the rides to put a “singular focus on (the) water park experience” and make the park “the region’s premier swim and play destination."

Unfortunately, the sale of the park and the intent to close its doors forever was announced in December 2023 — just two years before Sunlite Pool would have celebrated its 100th birthday in 2025.

Now, the park has been acquired by Music & Event Management Inc. (MEMI), which is a subsidiary of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO). New owners intend to turn it into a new music venue.