WCPO 9, Scripps Howard Fund campaign will give away millionth book in April

CINCINNATI — The Scripps Howard Fund, the charitable arm of WCPO 9 parent E.W. Scripps Company, will give away its millionth book at a school somewhere across the country in April.

In collaboration with WCPO 9, the Fund has given away tens of thousands of books locally through book fairs at several schools over the past seven years.

Glenn O Swing Elementary is one of two Covington Independent Schools receiving two free book fairs this school year, thanks in part to your donations to the annual "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign.

"Research shows that 98% of students who choose a book will read it," said Ellen Peach, Glenn O Swing Elementary's principal. "So the fact that they get to come in here and pick their books, is just awesome to see."

Peach was a kindergarten teacher before getting into administration, and said she has seen the change it makes in a child's education once they learn to read — and when they have a small library of books to read at home, away from school.

"Seeing a student learn to read is so, so fulfilling," she said. "It's why you get into education."

Each student in grades K-3rd at Glenn O Swing Elementary will take home 10 free books over the course of this school year, thanks to funding from the Scripps Howard Fund, WCPO 9, and donations to the campaign. Several other Title I schools in our area, which serve low-income students, are also getting free book fairs.

"I'm probably going to read these when I get home," said third grader Garren Dixon. "It makes me feel like I'm in like that world."

His classmate, Akira Daniels, agreed.

"I just wanted to pick every single book," she said. "They looked all cool."

For educators like Peach, seeing kids excited about reading and taking a book home is already a win.

"Their faces, their little smiles and their mouths drop open, it's just great to see," she said. "And this year we get to see it twice. So, the generosity of this campaign is just incredible."

Covington is the mystery millionth book's sixth stop as it tours the country to markets that participate in the annual campaign before its title is revealed and it is given to a student in April.

You can learn more about the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign here.