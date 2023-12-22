Cincinnati nonprofit teams up with Joe Burrow Foundation to deliver thousands of meals in Athens, Ohio

ATHENS, Ohio — A Cincinnati nonprofit has teamed up with the Joe Burrow Foundation to help deliver meals in Burrow's hometown of Athens, Ohio.

The Bengals quarterback's foundation, which focuses are helping those experiencing food insecurity among other things, gifted La Soupe with a new van to deliver meals weekly to the Athens City School District throughout the next year.

La Soupe was able to make its first delivery Thursday.

La Soupe delivered 5,000 meals Thursday to make sure Athens-area families had food over the holidays while schools are closed. Robin and Jimmy Burrow, Joe Burrow's parents, helped deliver the meals alongside several Athens City School District employees.

Over the course of the next year, La Soupe will be delivering 60,000 servings in Athens while also funding 60,000 servings in the Greater Cincinnati community.

La Soupe will deliver meals to Athens four times per month, and the nonprofit will also use the van for other resources around the Tri-State.

La Soupe, which is currently located in Walnut Hills, began in 2014 by restaurateur and caterer Suzy DeYoung. DeYoung said after 25 years in the restaurant business she "felt a growing desire to make a difference in her community," according to La Soupe's website.

The nonprofit distributes soups and meals to roughly 150 share partners that feed those who are food insecure. Their meals are also available to purchase at their storefront in Walnut Hills.