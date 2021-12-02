Watch
College SportsUniversity of Cincinnati

Actions

Tickets available to see the Bearcats take on Houston Saturday in the AAC championship game

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Darron Cummings/AP
Cincinnati's Alec Pierce (12) and Malik Vann (42) celebrate with fans after Cincinnati defeated Notre Dame, 24-13, in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
UC football ranked No. 5 after beating Notre Dame
Posted at 1:02 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 13:43:29-05

CINCINNATI — A chance to be in the “stadium where it happened” could be a reality for a few lucky University of Cincinnati fans.

A limited number of tickets for the AAC championship game are on sale now.

UC's athletic department tweeted that the University of Houston returned some of its tickets, making the seats available for purchase.

Saturday’s game will be played at home in Nippert Stadium at 4 p.m. and will also broadcast WCPO 9.

Houston moved to No. 21 in the AP rankings, giving the Bearcats a chance at another Top 25 win before the CFP selection committee makes its final decision Sunday, Dec. 5.

On Tuesday, the Cincinnati Bearcats were ranked No. 4 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

RELATED: Who should UC fans root for in conference championships?

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.