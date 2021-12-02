Tickets available to see the Bearcats take on Houston Saturday in the AAC championship game

CINCINNATI — A chance to be in the “stadium where it happened” could be a reality for a few lucky University of Cincinnati fans.

A limited number of tickets for the AAC championship game are on sale now.

UC's athletic department tweeted that the University of Houston returned some of its tickets, making the seats available for purchase.

Saturday’s game will be played at home in Nippert Stadium at 4 p.m. and will also broadcast WCPO 9.

Houston moved to No. 21 in the AP rankings, giving the Bearcats a chance at another Top 25 win before the CFP selection committee makes its final decision Sunday, Dec. 5.

On Tuesday, the Cincinnati Bearcats were ranked No. 4 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

