ESPN GameDay crew picks Alabama over UC in a sweep

ARLINGTON, Texas — The ESPN College Football GameDay crew made it a clean sweep in their pregame picks ahead of the University of Cincinnati vs. Alabama College Football Playoff semifinal on Friday.

According to the Tuscaloosa News, all six analysts of the show's analysts picked Alabama to beat the Bearcats in the semifinal in Arlington, Tx. at the Cotton Bowl. Ohio natives Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard went with the Crimson Tide, Lee Corso, Chris Fallica and Booger McFarland also picked the Crimson Tide.

GameDay was in Miami for the Orange Bowl, which is hosting the other semifinal between Michigan and Alabama.

Guest-picker Bill Goldberg, a former WCW and WWE professional wrestler, also picked Alabama. Before his days in the ring, he played for the Georgia Bulldogs and in the NFL for the Atlanta Falcons.

"The energy that Cincinnati will play with is going to keep them in this football game," Herbstreit said. "At the end, I agree with you guys. I think Bama and Bryce Young and Jameson Wiliams make the plays to win, but I think Cincinnati is going to compete."

In November, GameDay made its first appearance at the University of Cincinnati campus prior to the Bearcats game against Tulsa at Nippert Stadium. Herbstreit and host Reece Davis predicted UC would make the playoff at the time.

The latest odds, according to GameDay, have Alabama as a 13.5-point favorite. Alabama also received 71 percent of the fan vote.

UC did get one big thumbs up from the GameDay crew. Host Reece Davis was asked during an interview which site they visited was the best. He called Cincinnati electric.

