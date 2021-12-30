How to watch the UC-Alabama game: Watch parties scheduled around town

CINCINNATI — The big game is almost here – the University of Cincinnati Bearcats' historic Friday game against Alabama in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.

Thousands of fans have already flocked to Texas to see UC in-person at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. If you weren't able to make the trip, you've got a few local options.

First, if you want to safely enjoy the game from the comfort of your own home with the rise of COVID cases in the area, the game will be on ESPN with a kickoff time of 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. ESPN is only available on cable and streaming packages where you've selected it as a premier channel. Here's what channel that is on your cable networks:

Cincinnati Bell - 528

Spectrum - 1401

Dish Network - 140

DirecTV - 206

Switch over to WCPO 9 for post-game coverage. ESPN will almost immediately move on to the second game in their doubleheader semifinals when Michigan plays Georgia at 7:30 p.m.

If you feel up to gathering with some friends, there are a variety of places around town that are hosting UC watch parties. Here's a list:

THE BANKS

The UC game will be on the big screen outside throughout the DORA. Our forecast shows around 60 degrees, 15% chance of rain at the time of the game.

Moerlein Lager House

Reservations are recommended. There will be raffles, prizes, and giveaways.

Holy Grail Tavern

The bar opens at 11 a.m and will be first-come, first-served. WLW will be broadcasting live there from 12-3. A DJ will join the party later for the regularly scheduled New Year's Eve celebration.

Fishbowl

Opens at 2:30 for the game.

Jefferson Social

Opens at 11 a.m., playing UC game with sound.

Tin Roof

Opens at 2 p.m. with bucket specials.

NOT THE BANKS

Mac’s Pizza Pub in Mainstrasse

https://www.facebook.com/sineyx3/posts/1552149231832980

Sinners & Saints Tavern

https://www.facebook.com/sinsaintsmoke/posts/430632905436466

Martino’s on Short Vine

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1267602937049601

READ MORE

UC Bearcats football: How the team got to this historic game in the College Football Playoff

OPINION: The Bearcats will beat Alabama

Cincinnati RB Jerome Ford sheds 'the Alabama transfer' label

