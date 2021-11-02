Cincinnati ranked No. 6 in College Football Playoff standings

CINCINNATI — Despite an undefeated start to the season, the Cincinnati Bearcats are outside the top four in the College Football Playoff Top 25.

Cincinnati (8-0) is No. 6 in CFP rankings, the highest ranking in the College Football Playoff era for a team outside the Power 5 conferences. The Bearcats are directly behind Ohio State University.

"Cincinnati is disrespected," former OSU wide receiver Joey Galloway said during Tuesday's selection show.

Galloway said "style points" impacted Cincinnati's ranking, pointing to close calls against Navy and Tulane. If the season ended this week, Georgia would be the No. 1 team in the nation. Despite one loss, the selection committee ranked Alabama second. Michigan State and Oregon fill out the rest of the playoff picture.

"This furthers the point that Cincinnati ultimately does not control its own destiny," analyst Greg McElroy said during Tuesday's selection show.

Cincinnati is ranked No. 2 in both the Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll.

