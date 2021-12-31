Live blog: UC Bearcats vs. Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl

ARLINGTON, Texas — History is finally here: The University of Cincinnati Bearcats football team plays Alabama this afternoon in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. The game will broadcast on ESPN.

UC is the first non-power conference team to make the college football playoff. Alabama is the defending National Champion. UC won the American Athletic Conference title and went undefeated. Alabama rebounded from an early loss to Texas A&M to beat Georgia for the Southeastern Conference (SEC) title.

The winner will face Michigan or Georgia for the National Championship, which UC's football team has never won. The Wolverines and Bulldogs are playing in Miami at the Orange Bowl in the other semifinal. The Bearcats lost to Georgia in the Sugar Bowl 24-21 last season.

The Bearcats are a 13.5 point underdog in the game. Follow this page for the latest on the game and the Bearcats.

