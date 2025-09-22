Fatal crash in Clinton county leaves Clarksville man dead

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A fatal crash in Clinton county's Vernon Township left one man dead Monday, according to police.

Police said a preliminary investigation showed a Chevrolet GMT 400 truck was traveling northeast on State Route 132 when the driver traveled left of center and struck a U-Haul truck traveling southwest on State Route 132 head-on just after 2 p.m. Monday.

According to police, the GMT, operated by 45-year-old Kyle Hensley of Clarksville, came to rest in the roadway. The U-Haul truck, operated by 36-year-old Jeremy Wedmore of Batavia, traveled off the west side of the roadway.

Police said Hensley sustained fatal injuries as a result and was declared dead at the scene.

Wedmore also had a passenger in his vehicle, 30-year-old Jacob Henderson of Milford. Both Wedmore and Henderson were not injured in the crash, police said.

The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.