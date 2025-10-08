Second grader with cerebral palsy's dreams come true by scoring a touchdown with the help of his team

INDIAN HILL, Oh. — 7-year-old James Dillman's favorite sport, by far, is football.

The boy has his hair dyed to resemble Joe Burrow, a Tee Higgins shirt on and even showed us a signed picture from his favorite player, Ja'Marr Chase.

WCPO 9 News WCPO 9 News Reporter Sam Harasimowicz with James and Anna Dillman

"Who Dey, Who Dey!" James said.

James has cerebral palsy, and his mom told us that it wouldn't stop him from being involved in his favorite sport.

Watch to see the moment James Dillman scored his touchdown:

Second grader with Cerebral Palsy scores first touchdown

"He made the choice, when he talked about being on a football team, that he didn't want to be on a special needs team and he knew that meant 'I won't play'," James' mom, Anna Dillman, said.

But Saturday, through the work of both his team, the Indian Hill Braves, and the opposing Loveland Tigers, James got to spend a play on the field. Not just any play, but getting a handoff and crossing the goal line for a touchdown.

"I think it's something we as a family, as a team, will never forget," Anna said.

The Indian Hill Braves' team mom, Heather Hartman, shared videos and pictures from the touchdown with us. With James using a walker, his teammates helped push him across the field, while Loveland's players jumped out of the way, giving the boy an open lane to the end zone.

Heather Hartman James Dillman

"He works so much harder than everybody else all the time to just do simple things, and I was very proud of him that day. I mean, I'm always proud of you," James' mom said, turning to her son. "But I was really proud of you in that moment."

James' mom told me she's so grateful to all the coaches, players and families from both teams that made the moment happen.