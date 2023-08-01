Charlotte Tilbury teams up with Disney for makeup collection

You might call Charlotte Tilbury a princess of the beauty industry. Her decades-long career includes show-stopping looks for fashion runways, glossy magazine shoots and star-studded red carpets. Many of her award-winning makeup and skin care products have achieved cult status.

So it’s not surprising that she’s embarked on a fairytale-like collaboration with Disney (home to 13 official princesses). The partnership will celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary and her own beauty company’s 10th birthday.

In an announcement on Instagram, Tilbury recalled growing up on the magical tales of Disney and declared that she’s delighted to reimagine her beauty secrets “as limited-edition collectables, adorned with a Disney’s Tinker Bell design to make your beauty dreams come true!”

The post is accompanied by a video in which Tilbury herself has been drawn into an animated Disney-style princess who flies around the city rooftops with Tinkerbell:

MORE: Enjoy a cold drink with these new Disney Starbucks tumblers and water bottles

“Once upon a magic dream, Charlotte Tilbury made a magic cream,” her voiceover begins. She ends with, “Darlings, you don’t have to sleep to dream. You make your beauty dreams come true.”

At first, it may seem like an odd pairing — after all, Disney movies are generally aimed toward kids and their families, while skincare and makeup items tend to appeal to teens and adults. But at a time when the entire adult world is going crazy for Barbie, the timing might be perfect.

The collaboration will feature two of Tilbury Beauty’s most iconic products, repackaged with Tinkerbell’s image, and a new, Tinkerbell-inspired makeup bag.

Here are the included items:

This blush/highlighter hybrid achieved cult status a few years ago when the pop singer Madison Beer used it in a makeup tutorial video that went viral.

“People always ask me if there was one makeup product you could only use for the rest of your life, it would 100% be this,” she says as she applies this beauty light wand (which she referred to as a cream blush).

Beer also uses the brand’s contour wand and lip cheat liner.

Makeup artist Sofia Tilbury (Charlotte’s niece) explained to Good Housekeeping that the shades Spotlight and Goldgasm can be used as highlighters.

“Apply directly from the tube in a C-shape along the cheekbone and toward your brow, then blend in a tapping motion with your fingers to instantly enhance your facial framework,” she said.

If you’re using it as a blush, she recommended the shades Pinkgasm, Peachgasm, Pillow Talk and Pillow Talk Medium.

Buy Beauty Light Wand Disney100 Edition Gold at Charlotte Tilbury for $42.

MORE: This gel illuminator is now my daily go-to for a dewy complexion

Out of all of Tilbury’s beloved products, this hydrating cream may be the most iconic. It’s known for plumping skin up and helping to contribute to a dewy, glowing effect — and it’s so popular that it’s purchased every two minutes. Besides being a great moisturizer, it also works as an excellent base for the rest of your makeup, enabling it to stay put longer.

Buy Charlotte’s Magic Cream Disney100 Edition at Charlotte Tilbury for $100.

This velvety polyester bag (which measures 7.8 inches by 4.3 inches by 2.9 inches) is described as “night crimson.” It’s studded with diamantes that create a design of Tinkerbell and several shooting stars (which may be trailing pixie dust).

Buy the Beauty Wishes Makeup Bag Disney100 Edition at Charlotte Tilbury for $48.

You can also buy all three of these limited-edition Disney100 products in one Skincare and Cheek Kit for $190.

Finally, all purchases of Disney100 Edition items come with a collectible Tinkerbell pin. Just enter DISNEYPIN at checkout. Happy shopping!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.