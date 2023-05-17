There are no clouds in the sky but it's definitely not clear: What's going on?

CINCINNATI — Many in the Tri-State woke up this morning and noticed a red haze in the sky. Even with no clouds up above, the sun was hard to see and took a while to break above the horizon. Sunrise was at 6:23 this morning. Below is a picture from around the area at 6:40. You can hardly even see the sun in the downtown shot.

Once the sun was visible around 7am it looked much different than usual. This is actually because of the wildfires in western Canada. Due to our winds out of the NE, the upper levels of the atmosphere have pulled in some of that smoke and given us the hazy conditions. Even as we approached 8am, it was still very noticeable in the sky.

Meteorologist Cameron Hardin called the National Weather Service at 7:30 a.m. to confirm the information.

Experts said to expect the haze to stick around for Wednesday, and possibly even more of it Thursday.

[7:50 AM] You may have noticed a pink/red hue to the sunrise this morning. This is courtesy of some smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere that has made it into the region from wildfires in western Canada. This smoke should be even more pronounced locally on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/rhpGlNTLqA — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 17, 2023

Below is a viewer photo from Union, Kentucky sent in from Haley Koch.