Long-term closures coming to Covington for Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project

COVINGTON, Ky. — While state leaders on both sides of the Ohio River have been talking about how construction of the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project will affect drivers, Covington is about to feel it in a very real way.

Numerous long-term closures are starting on May 20, affecting entrance and exit ramps onto I-71/75 for north and southbound traffic.

Long story short: Plan ahead for at least the next year if you need to get on or off the highway in Covington.

"It cannot be understated how important planning ahead, leaving early and using GPS before you leave will be in the coming years in Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati,” the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in a social media announcement.

The long-term closures will begin at 7 a.m. on May 20. Information about the closures and their detours is below:



I-71/75 southbound on-ramp from Bullock Avenue/MLK Jr. Boulevard and Bullock Avenue from Pike Street to MLK Jr. Boulevard. Simon Kenton Way will be reconfigured to two-way traffic starting May 20.

Detour: Pike Street/Dixie Highway to Kyles Lane, to I-71/75 southbound.

Expected reopening: The southbound on-ramp and Bullock Avenue are expected to reopen late Oct. 2026.

Pike Street/Dixie Highway to Kyles Lane, to I-71/75 southbound. The southbound on-ramp and Bullock Avenue are expected to reopen late Oct. 2026. The I-71/75 northbound (Exit 191) ramp to 12th Street/MLK Jr. Boulevard/Pike Street will close for ramp construction on May 20.

Detour: I-71/75 northbound 5th Street exit ramp, turn left on Philadelphia Street, then left on Fourth Street west to the I-71/75 southbound ramp to Pike Street, then right on Simon Kenton Way, then left onto MLK Jr. Boulevard.

Expected reopening: The northbound exit off-ramp is expected to reopen in the summer of 2027.

I-71/75 northbound 5th Street exit ramp, turn left on Philadelphia Street, then left on Fourth Street west to the I-71/75 southbound ramp to Pike Street, then right on Simon Kenton Way, then left onto MLK Jr. Boulevard. The northbound exit off-ramp is expected to reopen in the summer of 2027. I-71/75 southbound ramp to West 5th Street will close either on or after May 26. The portion of exit 192 onto West 5th Street will close permanently so a new ramp can be constructed later during the project. West 5th Street itself will be closed from Crescent Avenue to the I-71/75 northbound exit off-ramp on 5th Street.

Detour: Getting off the exit, you’ll turn right onto Crescent Avenue and utilize West 3rd Street in Covington.

Consult the maps below to get a visual representation of the closures and detours:

KYTC District 6

KYTC District 6

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