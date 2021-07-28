Goettafest is back and bigger than ever

NEWPORT, Ky. — Glier's Goettafest is back Thursday, and after the event was canceled in 2020 this year's event is expected to be bigger than ever.

The festival will be held in it's usual spot at Newport's Festival Park, but it is expanding to the new Covington Plaza at the base of the Roebling Bridge.

Dan Glier, president of Glier's Meats, said usually they plan Goettafest a year in advance, but the pandemic changed things last year.

"We got stopped about five weeks before Goettafest," Glier said. "Typically (we) start the week after Goettafest, we start planning for the next one. So, it’s not quite a full time job but it’s an awfully intensive one because we want to make it the best event out there.”

There will be more than 60 goetta menu items, goetta games, live entertainment and other activities to enjoy between the two locations.

The festival is free to enter, and Queen City Riverboats will be available to shuttle people between the two locations for $5.

Goettafest goes from Thursday to Monday and from Aug. 5 - 8.