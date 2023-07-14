Beyoncé concert in Cincinnati? The push to bring the Queen B to the Queen City

CINCINNATI — Move over Swifties, the Bey Hives are shining now.

Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour is finally in the U. S. and Hamilton County is working to get the Queen B in the Queen City.

Commissioner Alicia Reece said after Taylor Swift's two massive shows at Paycor Stadium earlier this summer, the city proved it can handle the shows put on by mega stars, including Beyoncé.

The singer's Pittsburgh tour stop in August was canceled recently because of logistical issues. Reece said she wants Beyoncé to come to Cincinnati instead.

"This could be a place where they honor the tickets of Pittsburgh and get new tickets," Reece said. "I mean this could really be a win if we could possibly put it together and we have nothing to lose if it couldn't happen."

The county said it has already pitched the idea to Beyoncé's team. Now, we just have to wait and see if the star will "Dance for You" at Paycor Stadium.

Tours of this size are often planned months and even years in advance so it is highly unlikely that the star will randomly add a new date in the middle of her tour, especially since she's going to be in Nasvhille on Saturday and Louisville on Monday. Both of these cities are a relatively short drive from Cincinnati.

That being said, nothing is impossible for the "Halo" singer.

The star's latest album has ties to the Tri-State. One of her producers is from Cincinnati and is part of the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame.

That's a connection Reece hopes raises the odds of the singer coming to Hamilton County.

