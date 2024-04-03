Top 9 places in the Tri-State to view the April 8 solar eclipse

CINCINNATI — We're just days away from a total solar eclipse that will pass through a portion of the Tri-State on Monday, April 8.

The eclipse is spanning multiple states, with the partial solar eclipse beginning around 1:51 p.m. and most of our area's maximum times between 3:08-3:10 p.m. The partial eclipse then continues through 4:24 p.m. For a full list of viewing times per town, click here.

No matter where you plan to view the eclipse, thousands are expecting to flood the Tri-State area. Here are the top places you can view the phenomenon.

Oxford, Ohio

Oxford is home to Miami University, and it's also the host of the Total Eclipse of the Parks event for the solar eclipse. The city is holding an Eclipse Festival the Saturday prior filled with live music and food trucks. On Monday, multiple locations will be having watch parties, including Uptown Parks, Oxford Community park, Cook Field at Miami University and more. The watch party at Uptown Parks will also have live music by The Thumbtack Mechanics before and after the eclipse.

Metamora, Indiana

If you want to enjoy the eclipse but don't want to venture too far from the Cincinnati area, Metamora is the place for you. The Indiana town is one of the closest to Cincinnati, and it's hosting Dark Side of the Moon Festival at Gateway Park. The festival's slogan is "don't get caught in the dark alone" and it will have live music, food and more during the eclipse event.

Batesville, Indiana

Another good option for those wanting to hopefully make a quick getaway after the eclipse is over is Batesville, Indiana. The small town is location right off of I-74, and it's hosting a Batesville Blackout event at the Bill Gillespie Soccer Complex. The event is free to the public and will have food options from food trucks and vendors.

Hamilton, Ohio

Downtown Hamilton will be hosting a "Total Eclipse Weekend" with a variety of events leading up to the eclipse. On Monday, there will be multiple viewing parties and promotions at local businesses near downtown's Marcum Park. There will also be a variety of specialty eclipse-themed desserts, cocktails and more to enjoy in Hamilton's Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area.

Connersville, Indiana

For those wanting to get the most out of the eclipse, Connersville, Indiana, will be the spot for you. Connersville is one of the closest towns to the center of totality, which is wear the total eclipse lasts the longest. In Connersville, the viewing time will last 3 minutes and 45 seconds. Other towns with longer viewing times include Laural, Indiana, Liberty, Indiana, and West College Corner, Indiana.

College Corner, Ohio

Music festival-lovers who also want to experience the eclipse can enjoy it during the Dark Side of the Moon Music Festival. Held at Hannon's Camp America, the festival, which costs $100, runs April 6-8, and it has two days of music, vendors, yoga classes and more leading up to the eclipse. Acts set to perform include Bohemian Funk, the Pushing Daisies Band, Act Casual, Glostik and more. For those interested, you can click here to purchase tickets.

Brookville, Indiana

Brookville, Indiana, is hosting its Mooned on Main event at the Courthouse lawn. The event will have music, food vendors, and family-friendly events, including a bounce house and interactive science centers for kids. All of the shops along Main Street are also still set to be open during the eclipse.

Dayton, Ohio

Though Dayton isn't super close to the center of totality, the city will still experience 2 minutes and 51 seconds of totality. The city is hosting a free watch party on the grounds of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. The museum will have ample parking and viewing space, and attendees will be able to access the museum's exhibits.

Cincinnati, Ohio

Ok, so Cincinnati isn't in the path of totality, but there are still watch parties for the eclipse. Cincinnati will experience 99% totality, and the Cincinnati Observatory is hosting a sold-out watch party and the observatory, as well as a watch party at Rhinegeist Brewery. $1 per pint sold on Rhinegeist's rooftop from 2-4 p.m. Monday will be donated to the observatory. Since the brewery is outside of totality, there will be a live stream of the eclipse, as well. Tickets for Rhinegeist's watch party are $20, and they come with entry, a pair of eclipse glasses and a voucher for one beer. You can click here to purchase tickets.