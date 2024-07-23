WCPO 9 to commemorate 75 years on the air with new documentary

This week, WCPO 9 celebrates 75 years on the air. To commemorate that, "75 Years of WCPO 9," an all-new documentary directed by award-winning filmmaker Billy Miossi, will showcase the history of WCPO 9 from its beginnings with Al Schottelkotte at the helm of the anchor desk to the current coverage of the events that shape our community.

This documentary is a celebration of what makes our community exceptional, shining a light on the highs and lows of the news cycle.

"Every day when I walk into the WCPO 9 building, I'm reminded of the legacy and history of the station and how it is tied deeply to the Cincinnati community," said Jeff Brogan, vice president and general manager of WCPO 9. "This documentary does an excellent job of showing the impact this station and the employees have had for the last 75 years."

Featuring WCPO 9’s extensive video archive and fresh interviews, the documentary will showcase those who reported the news including Clyde Gray, Carol Williams, and Tanya O’Rourke, to the people working behind the scenes and policy-makers like former Cincinnati Mayor Mark Mallory. Viewers will get a first-hand look into the untold stories beyond the headlines.

“Working on this project and digging through the station archives taught me just how deeply ingrained WCPO 9 is in the Cincinnati community,” said Miossi. “That’s what I want viewers to take away from this documentary. For 75 years, WCPO 9 has been an essential member of this community, not simply as a broadcaster, but also as an advocate, a partner, and a voice for the entire Cincinnati region.”

“75 Years of WCPO 9” airs Thursday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m. on WCPO 9.