WCPO 9 News welcomes new weekend news and sports anchors

CINCINNATI — WCPO 9 News recently welcomed two new faces to its on-air lineup, including a new weekend anchor/reporter and a new sports anchor/reporter.

Arielle Brumfield

Arielle Brumfield has been bringing her passion for community storytelling to the Tri-State since she joined the team in April. You'll see her anchoring WCPO 9 News at 6pm and 11pm every weekend, but her commitment to Cincinnati goes far beyond the anchor desk. She is out in your neighborhoods during the week, uncovering the stories that matter most to you and your family.

WCPO Arielle Brumfield joined the WCPO 9 News team in April as a weekend anchor and reporter.

Brunfield brings a wealth of experience from major markets having served communities at WDSU News in New Orleans and NewsChannel 21 in Oregon. A proud graduate of Loyola Marymount University in her hometown of Los Angeles, Brunfield covered some of the most significant stories of our time, from the New Orleans terrorist attack to the country's largest jailbreak, Super Bowl LIX coverage, and countless severe weather events that tested communities' resilience.

"I'm most proud of the people I've had the chance to meet and help while serving different communities," Brunfield says. "Every story is really about the human connection, how we support each other through challenges and celebrate together in triumph."

When she's not in the newsroom or out reporting, you might spot her and her adorable pup, Mushu, exploring everything the Tri-State has to offer from our region's unique blend of Midwestern warmth to our rich cultural heritage.

Have a story tip or just want to say hello? Reach out to her at Arielle.Brumfield@wcpo.com.

Noelle Blumel

Noelle Blumel, WCPO 9's newest sports anchor and reporter, joined the team in May with an infectious enthusiasm for the sports that unite our communities. Whether she's covering FC Cincinnati, the Bengals’ journey into Training Camp, football at local high schools in the Fall, or spotlighting the incredible athletes right in your backyard, Blumel understands that sports are so much more than scores and statistics. They're about the dreams, dedication, and community pride that make the Tri-State special.

WCPO Noelle Blumel joined the WCPO 9 team as a weekend sports anchor/reporter in May.

Blumel comes to Cincinnati from WTOL 11 in Toledo, bringing fresh perspectives and a deep appreciation for how sports weave the fabric of our communities together. An Arizona State University graduate, she knows firsthand the transformative power of athletics.

"I grew up an athlete my whole life and found myself through playing sports," Blumel says. "Having the ability to still be in sports, work with a team, and tell athletes' stories is something I'm grateful for.”

What excites Noelle most about Cincinnati is the legendary passion of our sports fans, from the Who Dey Nation's unwavering support to the rich tradition of high school football that brings entire neighborhoods together on Friday nights. She's eager to share the untold stories of local athletes who inspire us, coaches who shape young lives, and the moments that remind us why we love the games we play and watch.

Whether you have a sports story to share or just want to connect, reach out to her at Noelle.Blumel@wcpo.com.