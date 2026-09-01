Telethon raises $47K to give children in need a better night's sleep

CINCINNATI — The Hope to Dream telethon with St. Vincent de Paul and WCPO 9 raised $47,660 — enough to provide 290 children in need with a bed of their own.

The telethon aired on Thurdsay on WCPO 9. St. Vincent de Paul handed out 52 beds to children at an event two days later.

For some children in the Tri-State area, a bed of their own is something they can only hope for. Those children sleep on floors, chairs, share beds or sleep on air mattresses.

WCPO A telethon for the Hope to Dream campaign aired Thursday afternoon on WCPO 9. The telethon collected $47,660 for beds for children in need.

The Hope to Dream effort collaborates with partners like Morris Furniture, Chick-fil-A, General Electric Credit Union, the Cincinnati Reds Community Fund and dedicated volunteers including the Mighty Men from Crossroads Church to help change that.

A $200 donation can provide a new bed, including a twin mattress, bed frame, bedding and a pillow for a child in need.

You can still give to the effort by visiting St. Vincent de Paul's website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.