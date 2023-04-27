Local students can win $500 from the 'Slow Down to Save Lives' slogan contest

CINCINNATI — Students in kindergarten through 12th grades from all schools are invited to submit a catchy slogan for the Slow Down to Save Lives Slogan Contest.

Submissions can be by TikTok, video (mp4), photo, poster, or just emailed words.

While students are busy creating slogans to remind drivers to slow down and stop at red lights, Cincinnati City councilmembers encourage teachers, parents, and guardians to remind students about pedestrian safety rules: only cross at crosswalks, wait for the light, look both ways before crossing, and walk facing traffic.

The winning slogan to remind drivers to slow down and not run through red lights will be announced in late May. There will be one $500 prize for the winning slogan. Students may submit more than one slogan, and they may enter the contest individually or in a group. The Center for Closing the Health Gap will put together a panel of judges to choose the winning slogan.

The winning slogan will also be featured in a PSA produced by WCPO 9.

The deadline to enter the Slow Down to Save Lives contest is May 12, 2023, at midnight. Submit slogans to https://closingthehealthgap.org/slow-down/