Jasmine Styles joins WCPO 9 as new anchor and reporter

CINCINNATI — Jasmine Styles will join the WCPO 9 anchor and reporter teams on Jan. 24. She will anchor the 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. newscasts in addition to reporting Monday through Friday.

Styles comes to WCPO 9 from sister station WFTS-TV in Tampa, Florida. The Sunshine State native has also anchored and reported in Columbia, South Carolina, and Beaumont, Texas.

“Jasmine is a strong anchor and journalist with a proven track record of connecting with communities,” said Jeff Brogan, vice president and general manager at WCPO 9.

Styles has covered many important stories, including the Charleston church massacre, South Carolina's removal of the confederate flag from statehouse grounds, and the Dallas and Baton Rouge police shootings in 2016. She earned a Southeast Texas Press Award for organizing three live debates in contentious sheriff races.

In her free time, Styles enjoys searching for the best spots to eat around town and finding healthy recipes to cook at home.

“I’ve never lived in the Midwest, so I’m looking forward to immersing myself in the culture, digging into the food and making new friends,” she said.

Styles served as the “Restaurant Report Card” host in South Carolina and started several reporter segments including “Fit Fridays,” “Motivational Mondays” and a reporting franchise called “Education Matters.” She is also a member of the National Association of Black Journalists, which she credits for refining her journalistic skills.

