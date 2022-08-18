Evan Millward promoted to weekday anchor, Bret Buganski to anchor weekend evenings

CINCINNATI — On Aug. 22, WCPO 9’s weekend anchor/reporter, Evan Millward, moves to WCPO 9 News at 7 p.m. Millward joined WCPO 9 as a reporter in 2014 and was promoted to anchor in 2017. He will also join WCPO 9 Anchor/Reporter Jasmine Styles weekdays on WCPO 9 News at 5:30 p.m.

Millward was born and raised in Beavercreek, Ohio.

“My heart has always been in Ohio, but I’m head over heels for the Cincinnati area,” Millward said. “From mornings to weekends these eight years, we've been through a ton together and I've worked hard to build trust and understanding. I'm honored to get to do it every night of the week now.”

He is a regional Emmy Award winner and recently won “Best Anchor” from Ohio’s Society of Professional Journalists.

“Evan’s promotion to weekdays speaks to his hard work and accomplishments at WCPO 9,” said News Director Barry Fulmer. “It was an easy decision. He’s a talented reporter and anchor.”

Bret Buganski will join WCPO 9 as weekend anchor this Sunday. He’ll anchor the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. weekend newscasts as well as report throughout the week.

Buganski comes to WCPO 9 from KSNW-TV in Wichita, Kansas, where he was a morning anchor and investigative journalist. He’s worked on many important stories including exposing a loophole in the city’s campaign finance law.

“Bret is a veteran journalist who brings years of experience and talent to the WCPO 9 news team,” said Fulmer. “His ability to deliver high-quality journalism is a perfect match for the standard we’ve set at WCPO 9.”

Bret is a two-time Edward R. Murrow award winner for anchoring and reporting.

“I can’t say enough about how excited I am to join a great news organization. This is an opportunity to put to good use what I’ve learned living and working all over the country,” said Buganski. “There’s a feeling you get when you walk around Cincinnati – a feeling that I haven’t felt in quite some time. It’s the people, the energy and the excitement that I noticed right away.”

WCPO Bret Buganski



About WCPO 9

WCPO 9 advocates for the people of Cincinnati. The news team works every day to help people find deals and avoid scams through its “Don’t Waste Your Money” franchise, which is distributed to stations across the country. The 9 First Warning Weather Team alerts viewers in advance of severe weather, tracking storms around-the-clock to keep families safe. The station produces impactful investigations, special reports and award-winning journalism. The station is owned by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As one of the nation’s largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Defy TV, Grit, ION Mystery, Laff and TrueReal. Scripps is the nation’s largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

Media contact: Melisse Marks, melisse.marks@wcpo.com , 513-852-4954