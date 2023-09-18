A seasonal day on tap to start the week, small rain chance

Areas of fog are forming this morning along the river valleys and also in areas that saw isolated downpours on Sunday. This will be something of note through 8:30 a.m. and then the fog should dissipate.
The sky will be partly cloudy today with pleasant temperatures. We'll start at 53 and warm to 76 this afternoon. There's a very small rain chance this afternoon in our northeastern counties, but more than likely, very few will see any rain today.
The sky turns mostly clear tonight and the temperatures drop more, into the low 50s.
Tuesday's forecast is ideal again. We'll warm to 78 with a mostly sunny sky. Dew points remain in the low 50s so there's not detectable humidity either!
The forecast stays dry for the remainder of the work week. We'll slowly warm as the week continues, returning to highs around 81-83 degrees for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
Patchy fog
Low: 53
MONDAY
Partly cloudy
Seasonal, pleasant
High: 76
MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Patchy fog
Low: 52
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny
Pleasant
High: 78
TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Cool
Low: 56
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports