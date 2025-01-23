2025 wedding trends offer budget-friendly solutions for couples

CINCINNATI — The average cost of a wedding in the United States has risen to $35,000, but couples can find significant savings by embracing some 2025 wedding trends.

Budgets are top of mind for engaged couples. Mardi Hull, producer of Wendy’s Wedding Expo, said she’s noticed more brides and grooms shifting their priorities towards sustainability and finding ways to cut costs.

"They've been careful with their wedding planning to not have a lot of waste and to have some reuse — even thrifting," she said.

Hull said thrifting and DIY decor is increasing in popularity, and it’s helping couples cut costs.

DIY savings

You can save some cash by making some of the following things yourself:



Centerpieces

Name tags

Seating charts

Table numbers

Address labels

Welcome signs

Flowers

According to The Knot, wedding flowers cost $2,800 on average. Local florist Kirsten Bryant with Ohio shop The Flowerman shared some ways to lower the price tag on flowers.

For starters, Bryant said to incorporate more greenery into your arrangements, as it’s typically less expensive than flowers.

And you don't have to pitch those flowers after your rehearsal dinner. Re-purpose your flowers throughout the weekend, using those same arrangements to decorate your ceremony and reception.

To save money, Bryant said you should also take advantage of DIY flower packages.

Food

To save on dinner: Serve a buffet style instead of plated entrees. On average it will cost 30-40% less per plate. Hosting a family-style dinner, cocktail or brunch is also a more affordable alternative for meals.

To save on dessert: Opt for a small cutting cake, then have sheet cakes on hand to serve to guests. You can save up to 50% on dessert this way.

2025 dress trends

Makayla Sheline with White Wisteria Bridal Boutique shared some of the most popular styles in 2025:



Neck scarves

Basque waists

Pearl details

Sheline said the average price for a dress is around $2,200-2,400 at White Wisteria, which she said is also around average for all shops in Cincinnati.

The boutique offers payment plans to ease the financial burden. Sheline said White Wisteria allows you to split it into three payments, if necessary.

"It doesn't have to seem so scary to drop a ton of money right at the beginning,” Sheline said. “We work with you on that and want to make sure you have your dream dress. We're going to be accommodating for it as well."

Save on your dress and tuxedo

Consider buying a pre-owned or a sample dress to save money. You can also rent your dress, tuxedos or suits, since you likely won’t wear them again after the wedding.

For more consumer news and money-saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com