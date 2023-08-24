Want some new ink? It's almost time for the Cincinnati Tattoo Arts Festival

CINCINNATI — Want some new ink?

This weekend some of the best tattoo artists from around the world are coming to Cincinnati.

From Aug. 25-27, the Duke Energy Convention Center will transform into the Fifth Annual Cincinnati Tattoo Arts Festival.

Some of this year's celebrity guests include Kyle Dunbar and Hollie Marie from the show "Ink Master" and Trocon Talhouk from VH1. Dozens of local and regional artists will also set up booths.

You don't have to be a tattoo enthusiast to attend.

In addition to other types of artwork, you can also see performances by Heavy Metal Magician Nigel Blackstorm, Ringling Brother's star James Maltman and "America's Got Talent" stars Captain and Maybelle.

The festival runs Friday from 2-11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Day passes are $20 and it is $40 for a 3-day pass.

