Andrew Whitworth named to AFC Pro Bowl team

CINCINNATI -- Bengals OT Andrew Whitworth has been named to the AFC Pro Bowl team, the Bengals announced Wednesday.

Whitworth, a first alternate for the Pro Bowl, will replace Oakland's Donald Penn, who is injured.

The Bengals also announced that Carlos Dunlap was named to the team Tuesday. Geno Atkins was also previously voted to the team, as was A.J. Green, though Green will be unable to play due to injury.

This is Whitworth's third Pro Bowl selection. He has started 170 games in his 174-game career with the Bengals, the most for any player on the current roster.

The Pro Bowl is scheduled for 8 p.m. Jan. 29 in Orlando, Florida.