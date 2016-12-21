A.J. Green, Geno Atkins voted to Pro Bowl

CINCINNATI -- Two Cincinnati Bengals players have been voted to this year's Pro Bowl, the NFL announced Tuesday.

A.J. Green and Geno Atkins will play for the AFC team Jan. 29 in Orlando, Florida. Also, Andrew Whitworth was voted a first alternate, Carlos Dunlap was voted a second alternate and Kevin Zeitler was voted a third alternate.

"A.J. and Geno have been two of our most honored players, and it’s great to see them both voted to the Pro Bowl again," Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis said. "They have both had fine seasons. A.J. has been hurt of late, but he earned it before his injury, and Geno has had another strong and productive year."

This marks the sixth time Green has been voted to the Pro Bowl in six years. Before a hamstring injury sidelined him, Green was leading all AFC receivers by 121 yards and was just three catches short of the conference lead.

Atkins will be going to the Pro Bowl for the fifth time in seven seasons, the most of any Bengals defensive lineman. He leads the Bengals in sacks, QB hits and tackles-for-loss.

The Pro Bowl will return to its traditional AFC-NFC format this year.