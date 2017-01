CINCINNATI -- Bengals DE Carlos Dunlap has been named to the AFC Pro Bowl team, the Bengals announced Tuesday.

Dunlap, a second alternate for the Pro Bowl, will replace Houston's Jadeveon Clowney, who will miss the game due to injury. Dunlap also played in last year's Pro Bowl.

He will be joined on the team by fellow Bengal, DT Geno Atkins, who was previously voted to the team. A.J. Green was also voted to the team, but will be unable to play due to injury.

Dunlap defensed 15 passes in 2016. He had eight sacks, 23 QB hits and three forced fumbles, and he led the defensive line with 49 tackles.

The Pro Bowl is scheduled for 8 p.m. Jan. 29.