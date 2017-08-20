Pendleton County superintendent cancels school Monday because of fake eclipse glasses

BUTLER, Ky. -- Pendleton County schools will close Monday because many of the eclipse glasses the school purchased for students could be fake, Superintendent Dr. Anthony Strong said.

Strong said he made the decision to close after Amazon emailed the school district Thursday, saying the authenticity of some of the glasses could not be verified. Amazon refunded the school district.

Some of the glasses the school district purchased may not be from vendors listed on NASA’s approved list, Strong said on the school’s website, and officials decided there were not enough legitimate glasses to share.

“After discussions with district and school administration, it was determined that we were not comfortable in being able to ensure the safety and well-being of all students throughout the day, particularly the afternoon dismissal and transportation time home,” Strong wrote.

Strong said he didn’t want to risk kids looking at the sun while on the school bus home.

"It's very frustrating to think that someone would try to make a buck off of the backs of people and endanger, you know, even yours or my eyesight -- anyone, not just a small child, but these glasses were online available to anybody,” Strong said.