Hear Cincinnati Podcast: We break down the Cameo Night Club shooting; witness describes gunfire

Maxim Alter, Lucy May, Meghan Wesley, Scott Kyser
4:53 PM, Mar 29, 2017
10:44 AM, Apr 3, 2017

The exterior of the Cameo Night Club after a shooting that left one man dead and injuring 16 others March 26, 2017 in Cincinnati.

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
This week on Hear Cincinnati, host Maxim Alter, digital editor Meghan Wesley, digital reporter Lucy May and content coordinator Scott Kyser break down the latest developments in the Cameo Night Club shooting: How did guns get inside? Who are the shooters? Is there video from inside the club? How does race play a role in coverage? Maxim also talks to a woman who thought she would enjoy a night out with her boyfriend at the club and instead found herself running for her life. She describes exactly what she saw. 

  • 2:15 - The panel starts off with some lighter news: A Fiona the hippo song, Trump skipping the first pitch, Mark Mallory's awful Opening Day memory, a man-eating snake, Putz's ice cream and more.
  • 14:45 - The panel breaks down the latest developments in the Cameo Night Club shooting.
  • 28:45 - Sherell Johnson describes what it was like running from gunfire during the nightclub shooting.

