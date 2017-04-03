Hear Cincinnati Podcast: We break down the Cameo Night Club shooting; witness describes gunfire

This week on Hear Cincinnati, host Maxim Alter, digital editor Meghan Wesley, digital reporter Lucy May and content coordinator Scott Kyser break down the latest developments in the Cameo Night Club shooting: How did guns get inside? Who are the shooters? Is there video from inside the club? How does race play a role in coverage? Maxim also talks to a woman who thought she would enjoy a night out with her boyfriend at the club and instead found herself running for her life. She describes exactly what she saw.
Hear Cincinnati is back for the new year. This week, host Maxim Alter, digital editor Meghan Wesley, digital reporter Lucy May and 9 On Your Side anchor Kathrine Nero talk President Donald Trump, the Cincinnati Zoo's new baby hippo, the film "Hidden Figures," Adam Jones and much more. Photographer Emily Maxwell also walks us through covering the historic women's march in D.C. and I-Team reporter Hillary Lake gives us an exclusive look inside a local heroin treatment center.