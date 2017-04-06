This week on Hear Cincinnati, host Maxim Alter, digital editor Meghan Wesley, digital reporter Lucy May and 9 On Your Side anchor Kathrine Nero talk Fiona the hippo, Cincinnati businesses that let you drink at work, whether or not the University of Cincinnati is violating Title IX by playing women's games in a high school gym, Lakota East quadruplets who were all accepted into Ivy League schools and more.

Maxim then talks to reporter Rose-Ann Aragon about the latest in the Cameo Night Club shooting -- new charges, how authorities now say the shooting started, what happens next and why the father of a shooting suspect believes his son is innocent. Later on the podcast, investigative reporter Hillary Lake talks about her ride-along with Oxford police to see how underage drinking at Miami University -- and the what the university is now doing to solve what has become a major, and expensive, issue.

Listen to this episode in the player above.

1:30 - The panel starts off with some lighter news: Fiona the hippo update, where it's OK to drink at work, Lakota East's "Fantastic Four" and more.

18:15 - Maxim gets the latest from reporter Rose-Ann Aragon on the Cameo Night Club shooting

31:45 - Investigative reporter Hillary Lake breaks down Miami University's drinking problem.

