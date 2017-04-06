This week on Hear Cincinnati, host Maxim Alter, digital editor Meghan Wesley, digital reporter Lucy May and 9 On Your Side anchor Kathrine Nero talk Fiona the hippo, Cincinnati businesses that let you drink at work, whether or not the University of Cincinnati is violating Title IX by playing women's games in a high school gym, Lakota East quadruplets who were all accepted into Ivy League schools and more.
Maxim then talks to reporter Rose-Ann Aragon about the latest in the Cameo Night Club shooting -- new charges, how authorities now say the shooting started, what happens next and why the father of a shooting suspect believes his son is innocent. Later on the podcast, investigative reporter Hillary Lake talks about her ride-along with Oxford police to see how underage drinking at Miami University -- and the what the university is now doing to solve what has become a major, and expensive, issue.
Hear Cincinnati is back for the new year. This week, host Maxim Alter, digital editor Meghan Wesley, digital reporter Lucy May and 9 On Your Side anchor Kathrine Nero talk President Donald Trump, the Cincinnati Zoo's new baby hippo, the film "Hidden Figures," Adam Jones and much more. Photographer Emily Maxwell also walks us through covering the historic women's march in D.C. and I-Team reporter Hillary Lake gives us an exclusive look inside a local heroin treatment center.