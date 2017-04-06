Video shows 18-year-old dragged under car; 'It was bad,' prosecutor says

Emergency calls from the night someone hit and killed Madie Hart in downtown Cincinnati shed new light on the incident.

Cincinnati police said they believed Hart's death was not an accident, but declined to confirm whether they had a suspect or additional information.

Madie Hart. Photo from GoFundMe

CINCINNATI -- Authorities are reviewing three surveillance videos that show an 18-year-old being hit and dragged by a car in downtown Cincinnati. 

Madie Hart died in what police called an intentional attack on March 26 on Walnut Street. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters told WCPO that Hart was dragged about a block under the car.

"It was bad," he said.

Hart and the driver of the car had been in a fight before the fatal collision, according to Deters. After pounding on the car, Hart walked away toward the sidewalk. As she was stepping out of the street, the car hit her, he said. 

"The issue is, what was the intent? If it was intentional, it was murder," Deters said. "If it was accidental, that's totally different."

The driver fled the scene.

The case will go to a grand jury next week, according to Deters. He said one of the videos, from a city-owned camera, may be released then.

Hart graduated from St. Ursula Academy in 2016. She was in her first year at Ohio State University.

Hart was an organ donor and her organs were used to save at least three lives, according to her family.

She spent several days in a coma before she died.

"It should be a moment that parents sit their kids down and explain how crazy this is," Deters said.

WCPO's Tanya O'Rourke contributed to this report.

