Disturbing 911 calls detail aftermath of crash that killed Madie Hart

Police: Sedan hit 18-year-old near Aronoff Center

WCPO Staff
3:11 PM, Apr 4, 2017
24 mins ago

Emergency calls from the night someone hit and killed Madie Hart in downtown Cincinnati shed new light on the incident.

Cincinnati police said they believed Hart's death was not an accident, but declined to confirm whether they had a suspect or additional information.

Madie Hart. Photo from GoFundMe

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CINCINNATI -- Emergency calls from the night someone hit and killed a woman Downtown shed new light on the incident. 

A sedan struck 18-year-old Madie Hart on Walnut Street near the Aronoff Center at about 2 a.m. March 26, according to police.

One 911 caller said the victim, presumably Hart, was "in a fight" with someone beforehand. Cincinnati Police Lt. Steve Saunders said he couldn't confirm the circumstances leading up to the incident.

Callers said Hart was somewhat responsive and bleeding from her head after being struck.

"She's shaking her head," one caller said. "She's breathing."

Hart spent several days in a coma before she died.

Listen to the calls below. WARNING: These calls contain graphic language. Listen at your own discretion.

Saunders said police believe Hart was hit intentionally. A police report lists the crash as an incident of felonious assault, but that was before Hart died. No one has been charged in the crash or Hart's death.

Hart is a member of the Hart Pharmacy family on Cincinnati's West Side. She graduated from St. Ursula Academy in 2016 and was in her first year at Ohio State University, according to the school.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Must See Video