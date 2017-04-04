CINCINNATI -- Emergency calls from the night someone hit and killed a woman Downtown shed new light on the incident.

A sedan struck 18-year-old Madie Hart on Walnut Street near the Aronoff Center at about 2 a.m. March 26, according to police.

One 911 caller said the victim, presumably Hart, was "in a fight" with someone beforehand. Cincinnati Police Lt. Steve Saunders said he couldn't confirm the circumstances leading up to the incident.

Callers said Hart was somewhat responsive and bleeding from her head after being struck.

"She's shaking her head," one caller said. "She's breathing."

Hart spent several days in a coma before she died.

Listen to the calls below. WARNING: These calls contain graphic language. Listen at your own discretion.

Saunders said police believe Hart was hit intentionally. A police report lists the crash as an incident of felonious assault, but that was before Hart died. No one has been charged in the crash or Hart's death.

Hart is a member of the Hart Pharmacy family on Cincinnati's West Side. She graduated from St. Ursula Academy in 2016 and was in her first year at Ohio State University, according to the school.