Travelers drive through Cincinnati to see total solar eclipse

CINCINNATI -- Heavy traffic flooded the Brent Spence Bridge along Interstate 71/75 Sunday evening as travelers drove through Cincinnati to catch a glimpse of a total eclipse of the sun.
The path of totality — where the sun will be completely blocked by the moon — cuts across the entire United States Monday.
Cincinnati will experience about 93 percent, but areas in Western Kentucky and Tennessee fall on the path of totality.
Andy Lenze, of Ontario, Canada, drove through the Cincinnati area with his friends to catch the full solar eclipse in Princeton, Kentucky.
“I brought a lot of camera gear -- I want to document our journey. We got the GoPro going all day long, we've got the special filters for the camera and the proper shades to watch, and then I think it really is just a matter of taking in the experience,” Lenze said.