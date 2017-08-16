If you're not taking a trip to the belt of totality to watch the solar eclipse, you may want to come up with a game plan to view the eclipse here in the Tri-State.

Cincinnati should have 93 percent visibility of the eclipse, according to the 9 First Warning Weather Team, so you're still in for a show if you opt to stay home.

If you live closer to downtown or in an area with lots of street lights, you may have some trouble viewing the eclipse (unless they're turned off or disabled, as many are requesting in letters to Duke Energy). If you live in a more rural area, you home may suffice as a decent viewing area.

Here's a list of solar eclipse viewing parties in Greater Cincinnati:

1. The Cincinnati Observatory. 3489 Observatory Place, Cincinnati.

The Cincinnati Observatory is hosting a party from noon until 4 on Monday for the "biggest astronomical event of the year." The event is free and no reservation is required.

The observatory says the event will provide a safe viewing experience for children and adults alike.

2. The Drake Planetarium. 2020 Sherman Ave, Norwood.

The Drake Planetarium's event says "unlike anywhere else, if the weather is bad, we will be live streaming the Total Solar Eclipse inside our Immersive Planetarium!"

The event costs $15 and includes a pair of solar eclipse glasses and "access to a variety of eclipse features," according to the planetarium's website.

In the meantime, the planetarium is hosting a family eclipse festival on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and a new show -- "Totality: Explore the Wonder of Eclipses" -- running on Saturday.

3. The Cincinnati Nature Center. 4949 Tealtown Rd, Milford.

The Cincinnati Nature Center is hosting a watch event "recommended for children ages 4-6 with an adult," according to its website.

The event starts at 1:45 p.m. at the Rowe Woods Visitor Center and last until 3 p.m. Attendees will make pinhole projectors; packing a lunch is suggested, but not required.

The event costs $10 per person (or child) for non-members and $3 for members.

4. The Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County. Multiple locations (listed below).

Five branches of the Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library are hosting their own watch parties Monday. All events will have some sort of safe viewing options, like eclipse-viewing glasses or sun filters. Most events include crafts, videos and games.

Greenhills branch: 1-4 p.m.

Norwood branch: 1-3 p.m.

Wyoming branch: 1-3 p.m.

Main branch downtown: 2-3 p.m.

Price Hill branch: 2:30-3:30 p.m.

All events are recommended for adults and children except the Price Hill event, which is recommended for children ages 7-12. All events are free.

5. Tyson Library. 325 Tyson Street, Versailles, Indiana.

The Tyson Library's event begins at 1 p.m. and lasts until 4 p.m. Programming was created in collaboration with a local 6th grade teacher, and eclipse viewing glasses will be provided to students at no cost.

The event itself is free.

6. Batesville Public Library. 131 N Walnut Street, Batesville, Indiana.

The Batesville event begins at 1 p.m. and lasts until 3:30. The library will have an 8-inch Dobsonian telescope with solar filter for use outside the library. Attendees will also get free viewing glasses.

The event is free.

7. Campbell County Public Library. 901 E 6th Street, Newport, Kentucky.

The event at the Newport branch of the public library branch begins at 2 p.m. Monday and lasts until 3:30 p.m. The event is recommended for children under 13.

The Newport Public Library will have a "planetarium area" that will show up to 60,000 stars, according to the event's Facebook page. The event will also have crafts, games and a book raffle. Free glasses will be given to the first 115 people to register for the event.

Registration is required; register here.

8. Glenwood Gardens. 10397 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati.

From 1-4 p.m., the Glenwood Gardens will host an eclipse watch party open to adults and children. Attendees are asked to meet at Cotswold Overlook.

The event's cost $10 for non-members, $3 for members.

