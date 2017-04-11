CINCINNATI -- A coalition of religious leaders gave Senator Rob Portman a petition Monday, urging him to get involved in preventing the deportation of Maribel Trujillo.
Trujillo, a Fairfield mother of four, came to U.S. 15 years ago after drug cartels targeted her family. She was arrested last week, and officials moved her from the Butler County Jail to the Morrow County Jail near an airport in Columbus Friday morning.
Religious leaders gave Portman’s staff assistant petitions with over 1,000 signatures. His assistant, Robert Braggs, said Portman is doing what he can to help.
Unless federal immigration officials change their minds, Trujillo could be deported Tuesday, a move that has sparked outrage from many in the Tri-State.
“To send Maribel back home - to destroy her family - is the most un-American thing we could possibly do. It's the most unreligious thing we could do to take a mother away from her children,” said Clifton Mosque Iman Ismaeel Chartier.