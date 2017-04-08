Dozens rally in support of Maribel Trujillo, Fairfield woman facing deportation

HAMILTON, Ohio -- Dozens rallied in front of the Butler County Courthouse Saturday afternoon to show support for a Fairfield mother who could be deported Tuesday.
Officials moved Maribel Trujillo from the Butler County Jail to the Morrow County Jail near Columbus early Friday morning, according to her priest, Rev. Mike Pucke of St. Julie Billiart Church in Hamilton.
Pucke said officials moved Trujillo to Morrow County because it’s close to the airport in Columbus.
University of Cincinnati Chaplain Amina Darwish spoke at the rally in an effort to reunite Trujillo’s family.
“I think it’s really important for the family and for the community to know that people are standing behind them and they’re not going through this by themselves and they’re not doing it alone,” Darwish said.
Federal agents picked up Trujillo, who was granted a yearlong work permit in July, near her mobile home on Wednesday. Pucke says her detention has devastated her family, especially her children.
"The fact is the children never had a chance to say goodbye to her," he said.