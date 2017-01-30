CINCINNATI -- Mayor John Cranley declared Cincinnati a "sanctuary city" for immigrants during a news conference Monday.

"This city stands with immigrants. This city stands with Muslims. This city stands with Syrian refugees yearning to breath free," Cranley said. "This city has been for years, and will remain a sanctuary city."

The comments came after President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. Friday.

In a letter accompanying his speech, Cranley wrote about various initiatives in place to make Cincinnati welcome for immigrants, including the city's Immigrant Friendly Task Force, the Cincinnati Chamber of Commerce's COMPASS resource center and ongoing support from Catholic Charities.

"Syrians are fleeing unspeakable violence and oppression and their plight should remind us of the ideals etched into the base of our Statue of Liberty," Cranley wrote. "Of course, Syrian regugees should continue to be properly vetted, but if the United States halts all Syrian regugee settlement, it will ultimately be viewed historically in the same way as the refusal to settle Jews during the Holocaust."

Trump's executive order, signed Friday, bans citizens from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering the U.S. for at least the next 90 days and stops the admission of all refugees to the U.S. for four months.

The order quickly drew criticism locally, across the country and from some foreign leaders. Protestors gathered at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and at other airports around the country to voice their opposition to the order. Ohio Gov. John Kasich called the order "ham-handed." Iranian leaders responded by saying they would ban U.S. citizens from entering their country.

Trump defended the ban on Sunday, saying it would protect the U.S. from terrorists.

Cranley has previously supported a halt on resettling Syrian refugees until "exhaustive vetting has occurred" following the November 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris.

Monday, Cranley will reaffirm that Cincinnati is welcoming to immigrants, according to an announcement from his office.