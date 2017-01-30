Dozens gather at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport to protest Trump's immigration ban

HEBRON, Ky. -- Dozens gathered at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport Sunday to push back on President Donald Trump's immigration order and to welcome any immigrants and refugees arriving here.

Trump’s controversial immigration ban, which he signed Friday, bans people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States for at least 90 days and suspends all refugee admission for 120 days.

Beth Kamradt felt a special connection with the demonstration.

"I'm a proud mother of an immigrant,” Kamradt said. “We adopted our son from Romania.”

She said she wanted to show her support at a time of uncertainty.

“Have we stopped being the home of the brave and the land of the free,” Kamradt said. “We can't let fear have us turn our backs on our neighbors and those in need."

Small group gathered at @CVGairport today to welcome any immigrants & refugees

Steve Sunderland, of Northside, said the rally was about including everyone, no matter their origins or religious beliefs.

"We're not about disliking anyone because of their religion, and we’re not about playing any games with people who want to get home or want to get to this country,” Sunderland said. “This is not what this country is built on -- so I'm here in anger and in hope."

Far larger groups converged on airports in Columbus and Cleveland to protest Trump's order, and they mirrored protests being held nationwide.

Footage shows crowd amassing in Boston protest of Pres. Trump's immigration order, with sign reading "No Muslim Ban"

From Washington to Boston to Minneapolis, protesters take to streets and airports in opposition to immigration order

Some members of Trump's own party sharply criticized the executive action, saying it hadn't been properly vetted and was too hasty.

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, called out the detention of Dr. Suha Abushamma, a Cleveland Clinic doctor and citizen of Sudan. She said she was trying to return to Ohio after a trip to Saudi Arabia and instead was put on a plane back to the Middle East, cleveland.com reports.

The 26-year-old is Muslim and lived in Saudi Arabia before being hired at the Clinic on a work visa.

Sending Abushamma back, Portman said, didn't make American any safer because she'd been properly vetted.

"We are this beacon of hope and opportunity for the rest of the world," Portman said. "That’s our self-image, and it’s also an important part of our foreign policy."

Airport officials said they were not aware of anyone being detained at CVG at this time, but the group says they will continue to plan protests until the policy has changed.

"We will not let go. We will not let up. This is going to continue for as long as policies try to be put into place,” Sunderland said.