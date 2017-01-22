Fire leaves Tytus Avenue First Church of God in Middletown badly damaged

Kristen Swilley
7:39 AM, Jan 22, 2017
5 hours ago

Fire left a Middletown church badly damaged early Sunday morning, but worship services will go on.

MIDDLETOWN, OHIO. Jan. 22, 2017. Fire gutted Tytus Avenue First Church of God in Middletown.

Kristen Swilley | WCPO
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio -- Fire left a Middletown church badly damaged early Sunday morning, but worship services will go on.

Firefighters were called to Tytus Avenue First Church of God at about 2:30 a.m., when a police officer spotted flames coming from the roof.

Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Spaulding said it's too early to determine a cause, but the church's pastor, Damon Curtis, said the fire seems to have started in an educational wing.

 

"It means a lot," Curtis said of his church. "It's a family gathering place. It's a place where the church assembles. It's a place where people get married, people are buried. And so there's a lot of memories, a lot of sentimental things for everybody."

Curtis said people could go to Poasttown First Church of God for Sunday services at 10:30 a.m.

The Tytus Avenue church also holds a five-day-a-week day care center for about 40 children; there's no word yet what might be done to accommodate them.

WCPO will update this story as more information becomes available.

